Bonner County Deputy shot earlier this week has been released from the hospital

Law Enforcement gathers at Kootenai Health as Deputy Penn is released

Bonner County Deputy Justin Penn was released from the hospital on Thursday after being shot while serving an arrest warrant earlier this week.

Thursday morning, Deputy Penn's condition was listed as "good" and Thursday afternoon he left the hospital.

The other Deputy who was shot, Michael Gagnon, remains in the hospital but is expected to recover.

The suspect, Adam Deacon Foster, also remains in the hospital and is expected to recover.