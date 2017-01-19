Bill would give students control of school-sponsored media

(AP) - Amid a national push, Washington state lawmakers are reintroducing a bill that would protect student journalists' free speech in school-sponsored media at public schools and colleges.



Washington could become one of about a dozen states that have passed similar legislation in response to a 1988 U.S. Supreme Court ruling which gave administrators control over what gets published in school media.



Senate Bill 5064, introduced by Republican Sen. Joe Fain, would designate school media as "public forums for expression" and make students responsible for determining content so long as it is not slanderous or libelous, unjustly invades privacy, violates federal or state law or encourages students to break school rules or commit crimes.

1/19/2017 2:06:22 PM (GMT -8:00)