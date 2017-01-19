Woman arrested for threat to Washington governor

Woman arrested for threat to Washington governorPosted: Updated:
Coffee is life: Washington woman's hands-free drinking tip goes viral
VANCOUVER, Wash. - With Washington's new distracted driving law in effect, holding a phone while behind the wheel could cost you. In addition to the cell phone crackdown, the law makes eating, drinking or other activities that could potentially take your hands off the wheel secondary offenses. That means if you run a stop sign while drinking a cup of coffee and get pulled over for running the stop sign, you could get a $99 fine for drinking that coffee.
'Nurse in' held in support of breastfeeding Spokane mom
SPOKANE, Wash. - If you were near Physzique Fitness in South Spokane Monday morning, you may be wondering what all the mothers and babies were doing outside. We learned they were holding a 'nurse-in' to show their support for a mother who said she had a negative breastfeeding experience at the facility.
Teenage driver livestreams part of deadly crash on Instagram; victim identified
MERCED, Calif. (AP) - Authorities have released the name of a California girl killed in a crash that occurred as her older sister was livestreaming while driving the car. Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke identified the girl Monday as 14-year-old Jacqueline Sanchez of Stockton. Authorities say she was ejected Friday...
Family of brain-dead California girl fights to reverse death
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - More than three years after a coroner declared a teen girl dead, a Northern California judge is deciding whether to revoke her death certificate. In court documents filed last month, retired neurologist Dr. Alan Shewmon says videos recorded by Jahi McMath's family from 2014 to 2016 show McMath is still alive.
D'oh! Truck spills bread dough all over highway
KHQ.com - A truck hauling dough on Interstate 5 Monday had to pull off to the shoulder after the heat of the day caused the dough being transported in the truck to rise and spill out of the truck onto the highway. Trooper Brooke Bova documented the odd sight on Twitter. She said the truck was not blocking traffic, but different agencies responded to clean it up.
Mad Minute stories from Monday, July 24th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, July 24th.
'Nurse in' held in support of breastfeeding Spokane mom
SPOKANE, Wash. - If you were near Physzique Fitness in South Spokane Monday morning, you may be wondering what all the mothers and babies were doing outside. We learned they were holding a 'nurse-in' to show their support for a mother who said she had a negative breastfeeding experience at the facility.
Law enforcement warning motorists about new distracted driving law
SPOKANE, Wash. - The next time your phone rings while you're driving you better not pick it up, unless you don't mind a $136 fine. The new distracted driving law in Washington, also called the DUI-E law, went into effect Sunday, and local law enforcement are reminding drivers to be completely hands-free.
D'oh! Truck spills bread dough all over highway
KHQ.com - A truck hauling dough on Interstate 5 Monday had to pull off to the shoulder after the heat of the day caused the dough being transported in the truck to rise and spill out of the truck onto the highway. Trooper Brooke Bova documented the odd sight on Twitter. She said the truck was not blocking traffic, but different agencies responded to clean it up.
Coeur d'Alene man searches for missing peacock named Charlie
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - When you walk into Dean Brotzman's backyard you'll find dogs, cats, and chickens. And peacocks -- yes, peacocks. "They all run around the yard here," Brotzman said. Brotzman says one day a peacock, that he now he owns, waltzed into their neighborhood. "We started feeding him and everyone started feeding him," Brotzman said referring to their peacock, Petey. They were hooked.
Evacuation orders lifted for Bissell fire near Hunters in Stevens County
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Update 7:10 p.m.: Trooper Jeff Sevigney with Washington State Patrol reports the Bissell fire near Hunters, Washington, is 411 acres and 10 percent contained as of Monday night. All evacuation orders for residents in the vicinity have been lifted Monday night according to Stevens County Emergency Management.
Residents deal with power outages from Bissell Fire
HUNTERS, Wash. - While there are families under level two and level three evacuation notices because of the Bissell Fire, there are also a lot of families who don't have electricity in their homes because of the fire. The power outage currently affects people who live in Gifford all the way down Highway 25 to about where the Two Rivers Casino is.
Latah teen murder suspects to be extradited back to Idaho
LATAH COUNTY, Wash. - A Ferry County, Washington, Judge has approved an extradition request Monday to move teen murder suspects Matthew McKetta and Keagan Tennant back to Latah County in North Idaho. KHQ was there as Tennant, the son a Pullman Police officer, was escorted into jail Friday.
Those near Bissell fire thankful for firefighters, community
HUNTERS, Wash. - Those who live around Hunters can see the difference in the air as firefighters make good progress on the Bissell fire. But, level 2 and 3 evacuation notices are still in place for those who live adjacent to the fire. Rachel Hiskey got the notice Sunday night when she first heard a helicopter, and then noticed smoke. "Our peace has gone for a while, yes," she says.
Highway 195 firefighting efforts hampered by drone
SPOKANE, Wash. - On Saturday, just south of Spokane along Highway 195 a fire broke out. The small brush fire started around 10 a.m. and started spreading. Dubbed the Snag Fire, it grew to about 10 acres and triggered some evacuation orders nearby before it was contained. However, according to Spokane County Fire District 3 Chief Cody Rohrbach, had they had air support sooner, it potentially could have stayed small.
