Woman arrested for threat to Washington governor

(AP) - A woman who lives outside Bellingham has been arrested in connection with a threat made against Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.



The Bellingham Herald reports 42-year-old Deborah Lindor of Ferndale was booked into jail Thursday and could face felony charges of threatening to harm.



Washington State Patrol spokesman Kyle Moore says Lindor called the governor's office Monday and "made a physical threat against the Governor."



Moore declined to elaborate on the threat.



The Washington State Patrol provides security to the governor. Moore said troopers traced the call to Lindor.



Lindor was arrested in July and later pleaded guilty to two felonies after she threw a rock at a jail lobby window and struck a corrections deputy.



Charging papers say jail staff found a baggie of methamphetamine in her pocket.



