Breaking the ice: navigating slippery Spokane

Most of the major roads in the Inland Northwest are still wet but it's not as icy as they were Thursday morning.

There were dozens of slide-offs in and around Spokane County. A Mead School District bus even lost control on Colbert Road in Colbert and smashed into a snowbank. The kids on board were OK and a different bus came to take them to school.

Snocan has turned into icecan. "Awful, not very good by any means," said Spokane resident Whitney Wren.

Some people even avoided the sidewalks altogether. "The middle of the street is the only place that there is no ice," said Wren.

From the moment we got in our car, we found it was impossible to drive up a hill in Browne's Addition, so we turned around.

Neighbors are crunching up the ice to clear the sidewalks, salting them, and even using different types of shoes like stabilicers or yaktrax that have traction.

You can use ice melt that will help get rid of the ice on the sidewalks. However, that is selling out pretty fast at some area stores. You can also use gravel for traction purposes but that's not going to get rid of the thick ice.

The city of Spokane says they have deicers and sanders on emergency, arterial, and bus routes.