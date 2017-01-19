How school bus drivers prepare for winter weather to keep students safe

A Mead School District bus lost control on Colbert Road in Colbert and smashed into a snowbank Thursday morning. Thankfully, none of the kids were hurt and another bus took them to school.

It brought up the question of just how ready these school buses are for winter driving.

"I think all districts have had their experiences with a slide-off," said Lorri Smith, East Valley School District Director of Transportation.

That's why school district bus drivers are constantly checking their bus for safety. It's an everyday routine. They have a checklist that they go through both morning and afternoon that's extensive. It's an intense list but required since safety is the number one priority for students.

"The first thing the driver will do, is start the bus and build the air pressure up," said Chris Gregg, East Valley School District Assistant Director of Transportation.

They'll check the air breaks and the lights to make sure it works properly. If there is a defect on the bus in any way, that bus won't go out and pick up the kids. Instead, a different bus that passes all the checks will.

If there is a school bus crash or slide-off with children on board, 911 is called. Washington State Patrol will come out and inspect the bus and look for any defects. Then a letter will be sent home to parents explaining what happened.