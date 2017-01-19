Hometown Heroes: WSP Cadet’s fight against crime becomes even bigger fight for his health

So often it seems like those who wear a badge are poorly represented in the media. At KHQ, we are trying to change that, featuring our everyday heroes that go above and beyond their call of duty.

At 22 years old, the world is your oyster and the possibilities seem limitless. For Kyle Rima, his journey to becoming a Washington State Patrol Officer has proven a bit more difficult.

During his cadet fitness test, he noticed something was physically wrong. He went to urgent care to get checked out. The doctors discovered a softball-sized tumor lodged in Rima’s abdomen, and nodules in his lungs.

Rima’s fight to beat crime on the streets became an even bigger fight for his health- a fight to beat cancer.

Two rounds of chemotherapy down and one more to go.

“It’s like you got your dream but now something is trying to take it away from you,” Rima said.

But other troopers are working to help Rima accomplish that dream.

“I think he’ll be a good one, he’s got the compassionate side and after going through all of this? He knows what hardship is like,” said retired WSP Officer Ron Snowden.

During treatments, troopers from around the state have been gathering together and giving Kyle their sick leave and vacation time, just so he could have a paycheck.

“I couldn’t figure out why,” Rima said. “I was so new. But after you work here for a little while, you just realize that once you become a trooper, everyone is just your family and everyone supports you and just wants the best for you.”

WSP has also set up a GoFundMe for Kyle’s medical bills. If you would like to donate to the cause, you can reach the account HERE.

What’s next for Rima? He says in March he will complete the fitness test and continue forward with his dream of becoming a trooper.

From all of us at KHQ, we wish him the best of luck going forward.

If you know someone who should be featured as a Hometown Hero, you can send us a message on our Facebook page.