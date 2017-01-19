Hometown Heroes: WSP Cadet’s fight against crime becomes even bigger fight for his health

Hometown Heroes: WSP Cadet’s fight against crime becomes even bi - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Posted: Updated:
by Ryan Overton, KHQ Weather Authority
SPOKANE, Wash. -

So often it seems like those who wear a badge are poorly represented in the media. At KHQ, we are trying to change that, featuring our everyday heroes that go above and beyond their call of duty.

At 22 years old, the world is your oyster and the possibilities seem limitless. For Kyle Rima, his journey to becoming a Washington State Patrol Officer has proven a bit more difficult.

During his cadet fitness test, he noticed something was physically wrong. He went to urgent care to get checked out. The doctors discovered a softball-sized tumor lodged in Rima’s abdomen, and nodules in his lungs.

Rima’s fight to beat crime on the streets became an even bigger fight for his health- a fight to beat cancer.

Two rounds of chemotherapy down and one more to go.

“It’s like you got your dream but now something is trying to take it away from you,” Rima said.

But other troopers are working to help Rima accomplish that dream.

“I think he’ll be a good one, he’s got the compassionate side and after going through all of this? He knows what hardship is like,” said retired WSP Officer Ron Snowden.

During treatments, troopers from around the state have been gathering together and giving Kyle their sick leave and vacation time, just so he could have a paycheck.

“I couldn’t figure out why,” Rima said. “I was so new. But after you work here for a little while, you just realize that once you become a trooper, everyone is just your family and everyone supports you and just wants the best for you.”

WSP has also set up a GoFundMe for Kyle’s medical bills. If you would like to donate to the cause, you can reach the account HERE.

What’s next for Rima? He says in March he will complete the fitness test and continue forward with his dream of becoming a trooper.

From all of us at KHQ, we wish him the best of luck going forward.

If you know someone who should be featured as a Hometown Hero, you can send us a message on our Facebook page. 

  Coffee is life: Washington woman's hands-free drinking tip goes viral

    Monday, July 24 2017 7:30 PM EDT2017-07-24 23:30:43 GMT

    VANCOUVER, Wash. - With Washington's new distracted driving law in effect, holding a phone while behind the wheel could cost you. In addition to the cell phone crackdown, the law makes eating, drinking or other activities that could potentially take your hands off the wheel secondary offenses. That means if you run a stop sign while drinking a cup of coffee and get pulled over for running the stop sign, you could get a $99 fine for drinking that coffee.

  'Nurse in' held in support of breastfeeding Spokane mom

    Monday, July 24 2017 11:44 PM EDT2017-07-25 03:44:04 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - If you were near Physzique Fitness in South Spokane Monday morning, you may be wondering what all the mothers and babies were doing outside. We learned they were holding a 'nurse-in' to show their support for a mother who said she had a negative breastfeeding experience at the facility.

  Teenage driver livestreams part of deadly crash on Instagram; victim identified

    Monday, July 24 2017 5:58 PM EDT2017-07-24 21:58:50 GMT

    MERCED, Calif. (AP) - Authorities have released the name of a California girl killed in a crash that occurred as her older sister was livestreaming while driving the car. Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke identified the girl Monday as 14-year-old Jacqueline Sanchez of Stockton.      Authorities say she was ejected Friday...

  Mad Minute stories from Monday, July 24th

    Monday, July 24 2017 5:39 PM EDT2017-07-24 21:39:13 GMT
    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, July 24th.

  'Nurse in' held in support of breastfeeding Spokane mom

    Monday, July 24 2017 11:44 PM EDT2017-07-25 03:44:04 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - If you were near Physzique Fitness in South Spokane Monday morning, you may be wondering what all the mothers and babies were doing outside. We learned they were holding a 'nurse-in' to show their support for a mother who said she had a negative breastfeeding experience at the facility.

  Law enforcement warning motorists about new distracted driving law

    Monday, July 24 2017 11:26 PM EDT2017-07-25 03:26:58 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The next time your phone rings while you're driving you better not pick it up, unless you don't mind a $136 fine. The new distracted driving law in Washington, also called the DUI-E law, went into effect Sunday, and local law enforcement are reminding drivers to be completely hands-free.

