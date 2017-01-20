Mexican drug kingpin "El Chapo" to appear in US courtroom

Mexican drug kingpin "El Chapo" to appear in US courtroomPosted: Updated:
Petition Calls for Changes to E-DUI Law
Its only been in effect for a few days but some drivers in Washington are not happy with the new E-DUI law and want to make changes.>>
Coffee is life: Washington woman's hands-free drinking tip goes viral
VANCOUVER, Wash. - With Washington's new distracted driving law in effect, holding a phone while behind the wheel could cost you. In addition to the cell phone crackdown, the law makes eating, drinking or other activities that could potentially take your hands off the wheel secondary offenses. That means if you run a stop sign while drinking a cup of coffee and get pulled over for running the stop sign, you could get a $99 fine for drinking that coffee.>>
'Nurse in' held in support of breastfeeding Spokane mom
SPOKANE, Wash. - If you were near Physzique Fitness in South Spokane Monday morning, you may be wondering what all the mothers and babies were doing outside. We learned they were holding a 'nurse-in' to show their support for a mother who said she had a negative breastfeeding experience at the facility.>>
Teenage driver livestreams part of deadly crash on Instagram; victim identified
MERCED, Calif. (AP) - Authorities have released the name of a California girl killed in a crash that occurred as her older sister was livestreaming while driving the car. Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke identified the girl Monday as 14-year-old Jacqueline Sanchez of Stockton. Authorities say she was ejected Friday...>>
D'oh! Truck spills bread dough all over highway
KHQ.com - A truck hauling dough on Interstate 5 Monday had to pull off to the shoulder after the heat of the day caused the dough being transported in the truck to rise and spill out of the truck onto the highway. Trooper Brooke Bova documented the odd sight on Twitter. She said the truck was not blocking traffic, but different agencies responded to clean it up.>>
Rosenstein: "mutual respect" needed for confidence in police
BALTIMORE - Deputy U.S. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein says building public confidence in law enforcement "is one of our great challenges." He says police have a special responsibility to follow the law, and citizens have an obligation to respect the police. Rosenstein spoke Tuesday at the NAACP's national convention in Baltimore.>>
21 sent to hospital after farm workers' bus, truck collide
SUFFIELD, Conn. - A bus carrying tobacco farm workers has collided head-on with a pickup truck in Connecticut, sending 21 people to the hospital for evaluations. Suffield Fire Chief Chuck Flynn says the crash occurred at about 5:45 a.m. Tuesday on Route 168. None of the injuries were considered life threatening. Twenty people on the bus and one person in the pickup all managed to get out of their vehicles on their own.>>
Petition Calls for Changes to E-DUI Law
Its only been in effect for a few days but some drivers in Washington are not happy with the new E-DUI law and want to make changes.>>
Mad Minute stories from Monday, July 24th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, July 24th.>>
'Nurse in' held in support of breastfeeding Spokane mom
SPOKANE, Wash. - If you were near Physzique Fitness in South Spokane Monday morning, you may be wondering what all the mothers and babies were doing outside. We learned they were holding a 'nurse-in' to show their support for a mother who said she had a negative breastfeeding experience at the facility.>>
Law enforcement warning motorists about new distracted driving law
SPOKANE, Wash. - The next time your phone rings while you’re driving you better not pick it up, unless you don’t mind a $136 fine. The new distracted driving law in Washington, also called the DUI-E law, went into effect Sunday, and local law enforcement are reminding drivers to be completely hands-free.>>
D'oh! Truck spills bread dough all over highway
KHQ.com - A truck hauling dough on Interstate 5 Monday had to pull off to the shoulder after the heat of the day caused the dough being transported in the truck to rise and spill out of the truck onto the highway. Trooper Brooke Bova documented the odd sight on Twitter. She said the truck was not blocking traffic, but different agencies responded to clean it up.>>
Coeur d'Alene man searches for missing peacock named Charlie
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - When you walk into Dean Brotzman’s backyard you’ll find dogs, cats, and chickens. And peacocks -- yes, peacocks. “They all run around the yard here,” Brotzman said. Brotzman says one day a peacock, that he now he owns, waltzed into their neighborhood. “We started feeding him and everyone started feeding him,” Brotzman said referring to their peacock, Petey. They were hooked.>>
Evacuation orders lifted for Bissell fire near Hunters in Stevens County
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Update 7:10 p.m.: Trooper Jeff Sevigney with Washington State Patrol reports the Bissell fire near Hunters, Washington, is 411 acres and 10 percent contained as of Monday night. All evacuation orders for residents in the vicinity have been lifted Monday night according to Stevens County Emergency Management.>>
Residents deal with power outages from Bissell Fire
HUNTERS, Wash. - While there are families under level two and level three evacuation notices because of the Bissell Fire, there are also a lot of families who don't have electricity in their homes because of the fire. The power outage currently affects people who live in Gifford all the way down Highway 25 to about where the Two Rivers Casino is.>>
