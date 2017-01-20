Man appears in court in Washington officer shooting

(AP) - A man who appeared in court in connection with the shooting of a Mount Vernon officer was ordered to have no contact with his fiancée.



KIRO-TV reports 44-year-old Ernesto Rivas was scheduled to enter a plea Thursday to the charge of attempted first-degree murder in the shooting of officer Mike McClaughry.



Instead, his arraignment was delayed until next week. Rivas remains jailed on $1 million bail.



A judge granted a no-contact order between Rivas and his fiancée after prosecutors said she may face charges.



A 16-year-old boy, who was arrested with Rivas Dec. 15, was charged Wednesday with attempted murder in connection with a shooting earlier that day.



Court documents say Rivas is charged for allegedly shooting McClaughry outside a home as McClaughry was responding to the first shooting.



The officer remains at a Seattle hospital in critical but stable condition.



