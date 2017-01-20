Man appears in court in Washington officer shooting - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Man appears in court in Washington officer shooting

Officer McClaughry Officer McClaughry
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. -

(AP) - A man who appeared in court in connection with the shooting of a Mount Vernon officer was ordered to have no contact with his fiancée.
    
KIRO-TV reports 44-year-old Ernesto Rivas was scheduled to enter a plea Thursday to the charge of attempted first-degree murder in the shooting of officer Mike McClaughry.
    
Instead, his arraignment was delayed until next week. Rivas remains jailed on $1 million bail.
    
A judge granted a no-contact order between Rivas and his fiancée after prosecutors said she may face charges.
    
A 16-year-old boy, who was arrested with Rivas Dec. 15, was charged Wednesday with attempted murder in connection with a shooting earlier that day.
    
Court documents say Rivas is charged for allegedly shooting McClaughry outside a home as McClaughry was responding to the first shooting.
    
The officer remains at a Seattle hospital in critical but stable condition.
    
Information from: KIRO-TV, htthttp://www.kirotv.com/index.html

