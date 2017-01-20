Icy parking lots create a slippery situation for downtown driver - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Icy parking lots create a slippery situation for downtown drivers

SPOKANE, Wash. -

While the icy conditions are improving in some areas, they are still taking a toll on parking lots and the bottom of almost any hill you can find.

Drivers who parked in a lot near Riverside and Bernard had quite the surprise Thursday.

Leah Harris told KHQ she parked in the same parking lot students at Glen Dow use on a daily basis. She went to get her purse and noticed something strange. Her SUV had moved!

Harris told us that she called Diamond Parking about the icy situation, and the company told her that they plow and gravel their parking lots after every storm.

They also told her that drivers park in their lots at their own risk and they are not liable for any damage caused by parked cars sliding on the ice.

Harris’ SUV was not damaged, but wanted to warn drivers so that this doesn’t happen to them.

KHQ reached out to Diamond Parking for comment, but have not heard back from them at this time.

Harris says she is going to think twice before using this parking lot in the winter.

If you see any icy patches in Spokane, the city asks that you report the spots so they can take care of them.

You can report areas by calling (509) 755-CITY. 

