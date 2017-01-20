City of Spokane announces North South Corridor completion timeline

On Friday, the City of Spokane made an announcement many of us thought we'd never hear in our lifetime: A scheduled completion date for the north/south freeway.

"The City of Spokane is excited to be sharing an update about the North Spokane Corridor (NSC) project," a statement on their website said. "In 2015, the Washington State Legislature allocated $879 million as part of the Connecting Washington package. The bulk of construction will be completed between 2019 and 2027."

WSDOT is in the early stages of creating designs for the North Spokane Corridor’s future construction. As the agency starts mapping out the project design and construction sequence for the remaining five miles of freeway, there will be new opportunities for public input and involvement.