I-90 repairs east of Coeur d'Alene set to begin Monday evening

The city of Coeur d'Alene says crews from the Idaho Transportation Department will begin repairing sections of Interstate 90 that have been damaged by potholes early next week.

The work is expected to begin the evening of January 23rd and last four days.

It will occur between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The workers will mill and repave the damage sections between Northwest Blvd. and the Sherman Ave. interchange.

The city is cautioning drivers in the area to expect reduced speeds in the work zone and lane restrictions during the repairs.