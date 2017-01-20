Idaho lawmakers react to Trump's inauguration

(AP) - Idaho's Republican lawmakers say they are excited to get to work after the inauguration of President Donald Trump.



U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo released a prepared statement Friday congratulating Trump on becoming the 45th president. The Idaho Republican added that he was looking forward to setting a sound course for the country.



Meanwhile, GOP U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador released a brief six-word statement after Trump's speech, saying it was time to get to work.



Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter and Idaho Republican Party Chairman Steve Yates also attended Trump's inauguration.



Idaho Democratic Party Chairman Bert Marley said he had not watched the speech as of Friday afternoon, but said that he was thankful for the peaceful transition of power and encouraged Idahoans to remain engaged in the political process.

