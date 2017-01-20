Traffic stop near Kellogg yields 378 pounds of marijuana, valued at $1M+

An Idaho State Trooper ended up finding more than a million dollars worth of marijuana during a traffic stop near Kellogg Friday morning.

A trooper initiated a traffic stop of a black Chevrolet Tahoe on I-90 near Kellogg. During the stop, the trooper deployed his drug detection K9, who gave a positive alert for drugs. A probable cause search revealed 378 pounds of marijuana, valued in excess of 1 million dollars.

Two suspects were arrested and charged with marijuana trafficking.