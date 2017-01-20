Traffic stop near Kellogg yields 378 pounds of marijuana, valued - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Traffic stop near Kellogg yields 378 pounds of marijuana, valued at $1M+

KELLOGG, Idaho -

An Idaho State Trooper ended up finding more than a million dollars worth of marijuana during a traffic stop near Kellogg Friday morning. 

A trooper initiated a traffic stop of a black Chevrolet Tahoe on I-90 near Kellogg. During the stop, the trooper deployed his drug detection K9, who gave a positive alert for drugs. A probable cause search revealed 378 pounds of marijuana, valued in excess of 1 million dollars. 

Two suspects were arrested and charged with marijuana trafficking. 

  • Petition Calls for Changes to E-DUI Law

    Its only been in effect for a few days but some drivers in Washington are not happy with the new E-DUI law and want to make changes.

  • Coffee is life: Washington woman's hands-free drinking tip goes viral

    VANCOUVER, Wash. - With Washington's new distracted driving law in effect, holding a phone while behind the wheel could cost you. In addition to the cell phone crackdown, the law makes eating, drinking or other activities that could potentially take your hands off the wheel secondary offenses. That means if you run a stop sign while drinking a cup of coffee and get pulled over for running the stop sign, you could get a $99 fine for drinking that coffee.

  • Laurel fire north of Chattaroy triggers evacuations; contained at about 50 acres

    CHATTAROY, Wash. - Update: 6:45 p.m.: Fire crews say the Laurel Fire is contained at approximately 50 acres Tuesday evening. About 50 homes in the vicinity of the fire were evacuated. Highway 2 will remain closed for the next few hours while crews continue to monitor the fire. A detour is in place.

  • One woman won't be signing the petition to rewrite new DUI-E law

    It’s been three days since Washington drivers have been told to be completely hands-free behind the wheel, and already thousands want to make changes. A petition on Change.org to rewrite the new DUI-E law has already gained more than 20,000 signatures.

  • Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, July 25th

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, July 25th.

  • Authorities warn virtual kidnapping scams are on the rise

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - Authorities are warning about a rise in virtual kidnappings - where con artists falsely claim to be holding victims' relatives for ransom. Los Angeles police and federal officials warned Tuesday that dozens of people have fallen prey to the scam in recent years and have paid out more than $100,000.

