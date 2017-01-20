Salvation Army hosts no-cost mumps vaccination clinic

As a part of Spokane's Homeless Connect event, the Salvation Army is hosting a no-cost mumps vaccination clinic on January 24th to help protect against the recent outbreak in the community.

The clinic will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to the Spokane Regional Health District, the current number of mumps cases in Spokane County is 65.

The clinic will be hosted by United Healthcare in partnership with Salvation Army, Walgreens, and Spokane Regional Health District.

Other free services available at the clinic will include hot meals, family and veteran services, medical and dental screenings, clothing, food bank, housing services, veterinary care for pets, and much more.