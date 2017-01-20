Praying for a Zags win - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Praying for a Zags win

by Morgan Marum, KHQ Local News Reporter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

As the most valuable prayer, Father Case has earned the best seat in the house. He sits right on the bench with the players.

“I was happy to do it. I am excited for the team and to be here at Gonzaga. I love the feel of the community here,” Father says.

He is considered Gonzaga’s 6th man. He prays each game, “Lord let this go well tonight and if you can let us win.”

Father Case prays the Zags go all the way to Phoenix this year for the final four.

