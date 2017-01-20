WSU alum reunited with stolen medal after seventeen years

Washington State University Police say a stolen medal presented by Fox Sports NW has been claimed by its owner after seventeen years.

WSU Police say the medal was recovered many years ago in a burglary.

WSU Evidence Custodian Maeleen Zehm was updating evidence in 2013 and sent a Facebook message to the owner.

As of Friday, police say the owner’s father John Thielbahr picked up the medal to return it to his son.