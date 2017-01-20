Police investigating after man found shot to death in Yakima

Yakima police say a man was found shot to death in a car in a Yakima park Friday afternoon.



Police say the body was found when they responded to Sarg Hubbard Park for a reported gunshot victim.



The officers found a man inside a car with a gunshot wound.

According to officers, medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.



The victim has been identified as a 32 year-old from Grant County.



There are currently no suspects at this time.



This is an ongoing investigation.