Pothole Palooza: Spokane drivers cracking under the strain

by Peter Maxwell, Reporter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Potholes have started to become unavoidable in Spokane and can be your vehicles worse enemy. Frank Burns who is a manager at Les Schwab Tire Centers on North Division said that these potholes can "destroy a tire; they can destroy a wheel, they can bend suspension parts, and just make life miserable."

Vehicles small to large have become victims. An SUV fell prey to a pothole causing hundreds of dollars in wheel and suspension damage.

The cause of these bumper crop potholes is the recent thaw. The water seeps into the cracks it freezes and expands. When the water dries up a hole is left under the pavement.

Drivers never know when a pothole will pounce "It can get pretty severe...it can get pretty severe... Ya know it's really about speed, the angle, the size of the pothole." Said Frank

On Freya it was pothole palooza. Spokane residents Shelly Gutman and Rylee Olsen have to navigate between the ruts and pits of Spokane streets that have popped up on every mile.

"They are terrible! I live off of Freya that one on Congress like you practically bottom out it's Ridiculous." said Gutman.

"They're definitely crazy. Just driving today they're like insane," Olson added.

Apps like "Pothole Alert 311" are available through the app store. You can pin areas where dangerous potholes are located. The City of Spokane also has a website where you can report a pothole problem and upload a picture. You may also call the city of Spokane at (509) 755-city (2489) to make a pothole report. 

If you'd like to file a claim with the city, you can do so here: https://my.spokanecity.org/administrative/claims/

    •   