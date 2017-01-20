Medical team explains how they rescued stuck truck driver

A victim who had to get his leg amputated in a massive semi crash Thursday morning is now listed in fair condition. The crash happened at Fourth of July Pass.

It's been such a hectic week for Kootenai Health but they never expected to amputate someone's leg from a semi-truck. A medical team had to be called out to the scene to help out 54-year-old victim Aleksey Tikhonov.

"This is an unprecedented event. This isn't something we do on a regular basis or ever," said Chris Way, Kootenai County Emergency Medical Services Chief Officer.

When crews got to the scene and found a semi-driver trapped in his semi-truck, it was a life or death situation. The only way to save his life, was to amputate his right leg. "There were logs pushing over him between that and the debris from the front of his vehicle, that's how he was pinned," said Marcus Torgenson, a surgeon with Kootenai Health.

In order to get to Tikhonov, Torgenson had to lay down next to him. "There was not much room to maneuver. It was very, very cramped," said Torgenson.

From responding to the scene, performing surgery and getting back to the hospital, it was just a matter of about 40 minutes which is remarkable timing.

So what's next for Tikhonov? He'll have another surgery and have to go through rehabilitation.