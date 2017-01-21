Man shot at UW protest against Trump and conservative lecturer

According to KING 5, a man was shot at the University of Washington Friday when a protest in Red Square became violent.

Demonstrators were protesting the inauguration of Donald Trump and a lecture by conservative editor Breitbart Editor Milo Yiannopoulos at the university.

Seattle police say the man was hit in his abdomen.

Seattle Fire Department says the man was taken to Harborview Medical Center with possible life-threatening injuries from the gunshot wound.