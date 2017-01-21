Spokane skier injured in avalanche

Spokane skier injured in avalanchePosted: Updated:
One woman won't be signing the petition to rewrite new DUI-E law
It’s been three days since Washington drivers have been told to be completely hands-free behind the wheel, and already thousands want to make changes. A petition on Change.org to rewrite the new DUI-E law has already gained more than 20,000 signatures.>>
Teens throw rocks at children swimming in North Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s a hot, sunny, July day but a pool sits empty in a North Spokane backyard. Neighbors said it’s not worth putting their children’s safety at risk after two teens threw rocks at the kids on Monday. “They didn’t even think twice they just did it,” said one witness. Michelle Garcia lives in the area on East Hoffman near North Town Mall.>>
Authorities warn virtual kidnapping scams are on the rise
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Authorities are warning about a rise in virtual kidnappings - where con artists falsely claim to be holding victims' relatives for ransom. Los Angeles police and federal officials warned Tuesday that dozens of people have fallen prey to the scam in recent years and have paid out more than $100,000.>>
Authorities search for missing Post Falls teen last seen in Sandpoint
SANDPOINT, Idaho - The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Sandpoint Police Department are looking for a 16-year-old girl missing since July 7 from Post Falls, Idaho. Sandpoint Police say the girl was last seen in the Sandpoint area. Hailee Thornock is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and 125 lbs. Police say she may go by the nickname Lanham.>>
Laurel fire north of Chattaroy triggers evacuations; contained at about 50 acres
CHATTAROY, Wash. - Update: 6:45 p.m.: Fire crews say the Laurel Fire is contained at approximately 50 acres Tuesday evening. About 50 homes in the vicinity of the fire were evacuated. Highway 2 will remain closed for the next few hours while crews continue to monitor the fire. A detour is in place.>>
Petition Calls for Changes to E-DUI Law
Its only been in effect for a few days but some drivers in Washington are not happy with the new E-DUI law and want to make changes.>>
President Trump: Transgender people will not be allowed to serve 'in any capacity' in the U.S. military
KHQ.COM - In a series of tweets, President Trump has announced that transgender people will not be allowed to serve "in any capacity in the U.S. military. The tweets read in full, "After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow... Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military...">>
These eclipse glasses will protect your eyes and help kids at St. Jude Children's Hospital
WMC.COM - A total solar eclipse will occur on Monday, August 21, 2017. It will be visible in totality only within a band across the entire contiguous United States but it's not safe to watch the progression of a solar eclipse unless you protect your eyes. The only safe way to look directly at the uneclipsed or partially eclipsed sun is through special-purpose solar filters, such as “eclipse glasses” or hand-held solar viewers.>>
Man loses finger, toes and testicle in alligator attack
WBBH.COM - A man attacked by an alligator in a Port Charlotte, Florida pond Monday morning is on the mend. Fredric Iman, 68, said he checked the pond before hand and didn't see the alligator until it attacked him from behind. "I turned around, and I know I punched it in the eye," he said. "I tried to get it away, and it tried to pull me in.">>
Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, July 25th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, July 25th.>>
Authorities warn virtual kidnapping scams are on the rise
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Authorities are warning about a rise in virtual kidnappings - where con artists falsely claim to be holding victims' relatives for ransom. Los Angeles police and federal officials warned Tuesday that dozens of people have fallen prey to the scam in recent years and have paid out more than $100,000.>>
Coeur d'Alene reverend helps recover lost goods with metal detector
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - At the beach, you never know who or what you may find. “You'll see a butt mark and some feet mark like where somebody was sitting because that's where the coins and the rings are,” Mark Arbic said. When he’s not at the First Baptist Church in Coeur d’Alene, you’ll usually find Reverend Arbic at the beach.>>
Teens throw rocks at children swimming in North Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s a hot, sunny, July day but a pool sits empty in a North Spokane backyard. Neighbors said it’s not worth putting their children’s safety at risk after two teens threw rocks at the kids on Monday. “They didn’t even think twice they just did it,” said one witness. Michelle Garcia lives in the area on East Hoffman near North Town Mall.>>
Laurel fire north of Chattaroy triggers evacuations; contained at about 50 acres
CHATTAROY, Wash. - Update: 6:45 p.m.: Fire crews say the Laurel Fire is contained at approximately 50 acres Tuesday evening. About 50 homes in the vicinity of the fire were evacuated. Highway 2 will remain closed for the next few hours while crews continue to monitor the fire. A detour is in place.>>
Will Cat Tales big cats behavior be affected by solar eclipse?
COLBERT, Wash. - We’re just weeks away from seeing the solar eclipse come across our region. The path of this eclipse is taking a similar path as one seen way back in 1918. But as this happens, will animal behavior change too on August 21? Cat Tales Zoo is known for their big cats. In the summer, those cats typically like to rest a lot more because of the warm weather. But they still do play.>>
