Hero mother gets surprise proposal from longtime boyfriend

It has been an incredibly difficult few months for Angel Fiorini.

She lost everything in a house fire that nearly took her life and the lives of her children.

Angel rushed into the burning home to save her children.

She suffered burns all over her body and spend five weeks at Haborview Medical Center before she was able to come home.

Angel says her children are doing well and she is feeling better every day.

Friday evening, she wanted to say thank you to everyone who helped during her time of need.

Instead, she got the surprise of a lifetime.

In front of friends and family, Angel Fiorini’s longtime boyfriend Aaron got down on one knee and proposed to her in front of friends and family.



Angel got to say yes to the love of her life – something she was afraid she may never get the chance to do.

Angel says the two have yet to set a wedding date.

Right now, the couple is focused on building a beautiful life together as a family.