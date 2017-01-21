Women's March on Spokane draws thousands

Spokane's Women's March was estimated to bring more than 4,000 people into downtown Spokane Saturday afternoon. Spokane's march, which started Saturday morning with a rally and guest speakers at the Convention Center before moving through downtown and back to the Convention Center, is part of a larger movement happening around the country and the world Saturday.

Organizers estimate 4,500 people will show up to the Women's March in Spokane.

Organizer Maria Garcia-Bachman told KHQ that the peaceful demonstration is meant for women to come together with the men in their lives in "unity, solidarity and hope for a brighter future."

Difficult to capture how many people are out here but there is well over 4500 @khqlocalnews pic.twitter.com/QMqYjhrAtM — Katie Chen (@KHQKatieChen) January 21, 2017

"In the spirit of democracy, and honoring the champions of human rights, dignity, and justice who have come before us, we will join in diversity to show our presence in numbers too great to ignore. We will march and stand together in solidarity, demanding protection of our rights, our safety, our health, and our families. We recognize that our vibrant and diverse communities are the strength of our country," reads a statement about the march.

Nationally, thousands of marchers descended on on Washington D.C., Phoenix, Atlanta, Chicago, Oakland and elsewhere across the country. Other marches are happening in England, France and Germany as well.