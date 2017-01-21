Spicer says inauguration drew a record audience - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spicer says inauguration drew a record audience

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON -

President Donald Trump's press secretary is declaring that Trump's inauguration had the largest audience in history "both in person and around the globe."
    
Sean Spicer insists that, "This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period."
    
Spicer offers no evidence to support the claim. It is not known how many people watched the ceremony on television around the globe. In the U.S., Nielsen estimates 31 million viewers watched TV coverage, but that's less than Barack Obama's and Ronald Reagan's first inaugurations.
    
On the ground in Washington, crowds on Friday were noticeably smaller than those of some previous inaugurations.
    
Spicer convened reporters at the White House during Trump's first full day in office to accuse them of engaging in "deliberately false reporting." He's claiming that photographs of the inauguration were intentionally framed in a way to minimize the crowd.
    
Photos of the National Mall make clear that the crowd did not extend to the Washington Monument, as it did for the 2009 inauguration of Barack Obama.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

?

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Utah man killed his wife on cruise because she wouldn't stop laughing at him

    Utah man killed his wife on cruise because she wouldn't stop laughing at him

    Thursday, July 27 2017 7:44 PM EDT2017-07-27 23:44:32 GMT

    ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Authorities say a Utah man killed his wife aboard a cruise ship and told an acquaintance who later walked into the blood-splattered cabin that he did it because she wouldn't stop laughing at him. A criminal complaint by an FBI special agent says Kenneth Manzanares was found in the couple's room on the Emerald Princess on Tuesday night with blood on his hands and clothes and blood spread throughout the cabin.

    >>

    ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Authorities say a Utah man killed his wife aboard a cruise ship and told an acquaintance who later walked into the blood-splattered cabin that he did it because she wouldn't stop laughing at him. A criminal complaint by an FBI special agent says Kenneth Manzanares was found in the couple's room on the Emerald Princess on Tuesday night with blood on his hands and clothes and blood spread throughout the cabin.

    >>

  • Two-year-old girl airlifted to Sacred Heart after getting hit by car in parking lot

    Two-year-old girl airlifted to Sacred Heart after getting hit by car in parking lot

    Thursday, July 27 2017 3:30 PM EDT2017-07-27 19:30:36 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A two-year-old girl from Coeur d'Alene is in critical but stable condition after getting hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex. The incident happened in the 600 block of W. Wilbur Avenue around 8:45pm.  When officers arrived on scene, life measures and CPR had already begun. Medical personnel with the Coeur d'Alene Fire Department arrived and immediately transported the girl to Kootenai Health.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A two-year-old girl from Coeur d'Alene is in critical but stable condition after getting hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex. The incident happened in the 600 block of W. Wilbur Avenue around 8:45pm.  When officers arrived on scene, life measures and CPR had already begun. Medical personnel with the Coeur d'Alene Fire Department arrived and immediately transported the girl to Kootenai Health.

    >>

  • Speed thought to be a factor in fatal Newman Lake crash

    Speed thought to be a factor in fatal Newman Lake crash

    Thursday, July 27 2017 2:04 AM EDT2017-07-27 06:04:53 GMT

    NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. - Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of a fatal crash that happened north of Newman Lake Wednesday afternoon, but they say speed was likely a factor.  Investigators on scene say an SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed heading west on Muzzy Road when the driver missed a curve and slammed into a tree.

    >>

    NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. - Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of a fatal crash that happened north of Newman Lake Wednesday afternoon, but they say speed was likely a factor.  Investigators on scene say an SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed heading west on Muzzy Road when the driver missed a curve and slammed into a tree.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • KCSO deputies spend day off giving Bayview couple peace of mind

    KCSO deputies spend day off giving Bayview couple peace of mind

    Thursday, July 27 2017 8:27 PM EDT2017-07-28 00:27:06 GMT

    BAYVIEW, Idaho - Medical bills, a heart attack, and the constant fear of wildfire. One local couple is dealing with all that and more. They were terrified their lack of yard maintenance could cause them to lose everything if a fire hits the area. That's when they said "Help Me Hayley." "You can look right out that window to our lake," said Cynthia Carlson. Bayview, Idaho is the Carlson's paradise. It's easy to see why. "We wake up every morning and 

    >>

    BAYVIEW, Idaho - Medical bills, a heart attack, and the constant fear of wildfire. One local couple is dealing with all that and more. They were terrified their lack of yard maintenance could cause them to lose everything if a fire hits the area. That's when they said "Help Me Hayley." "You can look right out that window to our lake," said Cynthia Carlson. Bayview, Idaho is the Carlson's paradise. It's easy to see why. "We wake up every morning and 

    >>

  • Jail guard in Clark County arrested in sex misconduct case

    Jail guard in Clark County arrested in sex misconduct case

    Thursday, July 27 2017 8:02 PM EDT2017-07-28 00:02:28 GMT
    Jail guard in Clark County arrested in sex misconduct caseJail guard in Clark County arrested in sex misconduct case

    VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) - A Clark County corrections deputy has been arrested in a sexual misconduct case involving a female prisoner. The Columbian newspaper reports that 29-year-old Christopher A. North made his initial appearance in Clark County Superior Court on Thursday, a day after his arrest, and told the judge he's "ready to be a man about what happened." North was being held on $50,000 bail for investigation of indecent 

    >>

    VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) - A Clark County corrections deputy has been arrested in a sexual misconduct case involving a female prisoner. The Columbian newspaper reports that 29-year-old Christopher A. North made his initial appearance in Clark County Superior Court on Thursday, a day after his arrest, and told the judge he's "ready to be a man about what happened." North was being held on $50,000 bail for investigation of indecent 

    >>

  • Utah man killed his wife on cruise because she wouldn't stop laughing at him

    Utah man killed his wife on cruise because she wouldn't stop laughing at him

    Thursday, July 27 2017 7:44 PM EDT2017-07-27 23:44:32 GMT

    ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Authorities say a Utah man killed his wife aboard a cruise ship and told an acquaintance who later walked into the blood-splattered cabin that he did it because she wouldn't stop laughing at him. A criminal complaint by an FBI special agent says Kenneth Manzanares was found in the couple's room on the Emerald Princess on Tuesday night with blood on his hands and clothes and blood spread throughout the cabin.

    >>

    ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Authorities say a Utah man killed his wife aboard a cruise ship and told an acquaintance who later walked into the blood-splattered cabin that he did it because she wouldn't stop laughing at him. A criminal complaint by an FBI special agent says Kenneth Manzanares was found in the couple's room on the Emerald Princess on Tuesday night with blood on his hands and clothes and blood spread throughout the cabin.

    >>
    •   