VIDEO: Spokane officer pulls woman from burning car

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
SPOKANE, Wash. -

A Spokane police officer is credited with saving a woman's life after pulling her from a burning car on Spokane's north side.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Friday night. A woman called 911 from the 6100 block of N. Cannon reporting she was trapped in her burning vehicle. She told police she was trying to kick the windows out but couldn't. The call was broadcast on both fire and police channels, and several officers responded to the call.

Officer Tim Schwering was the first to arrive on the scene, just before fire crews. He managed to break a hole in the window with his baton, but was unable to unlock the door. He was forced to reach in and pull the entire driver's side window out, then he helped the woman climb out of the window. A neighbor also helped with rescue efforts.

Once fire crews arrived on scene they found the engine compartment fully engulfed in flames, the grill shell and bumper had melted away and were effectively burning puddles underneath the car. Police say it's unclear what caused the fire.

Office Schwering was treated and released from a local hospital for smoke inhalation symptoms. The driver was treated and released at the scene. The neighbor the helped was treated for a minor cut from the broken window. 

    ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Authorities say a Utah man killed his wife aboard a cruise ship and told an acquaintance who later walked into the blood-splattered cabin that he did it because she wouldn't stop laughing at him. A criminal complaint by an FBI special agent says Kenneth Manzanares was found in the couple's room on the Emerald Princess on Tuesday night with blood on his hands and clothes and blood spread throughout the cabin.

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A two-year-old girl from Coeur d'Alene is in critical but stable condition after getting hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex. The incident happened in the 600 block of W. Wilbur Avenue around 8:45pm.  When officers arrived on scene, life measures and CPR had already begun. Medical personnel with the Coeur d'Alene Fire Department arrived and immediately transported the girl to Kootenai Health.

    NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. - Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of a fatal crash that happened north of Newman Lake Wednesday afternoon, but they say speed was likely a factor.  Investigators on scene say an SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed heading west on Muzzy Road when the driver missed a curve and slammed into a tree.

    BAYVIEW, Idaho - Medical bills, a heart attack, and the constant fear of wildfire. One local couple is dealing with all that and more. They were terrified their lack of yard maintenance could cause them to lose everything if a fire hits the area. That's when they said "Help Me Hayley." "You can look right out that window to our lake," said Cynthia Carlson. Bayview, Idaho is the Carlson's paradise. It's easy to see why. "We wake up every morning and 

    VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) - A Clark County corrections deputy has been arrested in a sexual misconduct case involving a female prisoner. The Columbian newspaper reports that 29-year-old Christopher A. North made his initial appearance in Clark County Superior Court on Thursday, a day after his arrest, and told the judge he's "ready to be a man about what happened." North was being held on $50,000 bail for investigation of indecent 

    ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Authorities say a Utah man killed his wife aboard a cruise ship and told an acquaintance who later walked into the blood-splattered cabin that he did it because she wouldn't stop laughing at him. A criminal complaint by an FBI special agent says Kenneth Manzanares was found in the couple's room on the Emerald Princess on Tuesday night with blood on his hands and clothes and blood spread throughout the cabin.

