VIDEO: Spokane officer pulls woman from burning car

A Spokane police officer is credited with saving a woman's life after pulling her from a burning car on Spokane's north side.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Friday night. A woman called 911 from the 6100 block of N. Cannon reporting she was trapped in her burning vehicle. She told police she was trying to kick the windows out but couldn't. The call was broadcast on both fire and police channels, and several officers responded to the call.

Officer Tim Schwering was the first to arrive on the scene, just before fire crews. He managed to break a hole in the window with his baton, but was unable to unlock the door. He was forced to reach in and pull the entire driver's side window out, then he helped the woman climb out of the window. A neighbor also helped with rescue efforts.

Once fire crews arrived on scene they found the engine compartment fully engulfed in flames, the grill shell and bumper had melted away and were effectively burning puddles underneath the car. Police say it's unclear what caused the fire.

Office Schwering was treated and released from a local hospital for smoke inhalation symptoms. The driver was treated and released at the scene. The neighbor the helped was treated for a minor cut from the broken window.