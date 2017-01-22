Little girl killed in early morning house fire in Spokane Valley

The cause of a fire that killed a little girl in Spokane Valley Sunday morning remains under joint under investigation by the Spokane Valley Fire Department and the Spokane County Major Crimes Unit.

Fire crews responded to the call of a house fire right around 3 a.m. Sunday at 10410 E. Springfield Ave. Responding units were notified of that a person may have been trapped int he basement of the home. Multiple Spokane Valley Sheriff's Deputies who were in the immediate area responded to the house and attempted to enter the basement and rescue the girl, but were forced to retreat because of severe heat and smoke.

Deputies confirmed with fire crews that there was indeed someone trapped, and firefighters upgraded the fire response, which brought additional units to the scene. Firefighters entered the home and tried to rescue the girl. They found the girl in a room in the basement, but determined she was already dead at the scene. The fire was quickly knocked down. The name of the girl has not been released.

The Spokane Valley Fire Department would like to remind all residents to check your smoke detectors monthly and always have 2 exits from any building you are in.