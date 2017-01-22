Dangerous Soap Lake chase ends with arrest, no injuries

Grant County Sheriff's deputies report a man is in custody following a dangerously erratic high-and-low speed chase near Soap Lake early Sunday morning.

It started around 1:45 a.m. when two deputies attempted to stop a vehicle in Lakeview for a traffic violation. The vehicle suddenly jumped a curb, drove into a gas station parking lot, between two gas pump islands, and took off toward State Route 28.

The chase went on to State Route 17 and across other county roads including Road 20, back to SR 28, Road A NW, and at times reached speeds of 95 mph. The driver also slammed on his brakes several times in an apparent attempt to have responding deputies rear-end the vehicle. Deputies say the vehicle also twice avoided spike strips and drove toward responding deputies, reportedly trying to collide with them.

The vehicle finally came to a stop at Road A NW, where the suspect, identified as 37-year-old Richard L. Lester, exited the vehicle and was taken into custody without further incident at around 2 a.m.

No one was hurt during the chase.