2 hospitalized in crash east of Republic

Washington State Patrol reports two people were hospitalized after a crash on State Route 20 in Ferry County Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. about 17 miles east of Republic, Wash. Troopers say a 2004 GMC Yukon, driven by 57-year-old Kris Vanallen, was headed eastbound on State Route 20 when Vanallen started to lose control of the vehicle and drifted into oncoming traffic.

A 1987 Toyota pickup, driven by 47-year-old Cheryl Brisbane of Curlew, hit the Yukon, and both vehicles came to rest on the eastbound shoulder of the road.

The driver of the Yukon and his passenger, 59-year-old Malmede Vanallen, were both injured at the scene, but were not taken to the hospital.

Brisbane and her passenger, 44-year-old Selena L. Ford, were both injured and taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane for treatment.

Troopers report the crash was caused because Vanallen was driving too fast for conditions on the road.