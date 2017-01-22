Northern Idaho authorities clear deputy in fatal crash - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Northern Idaho authorities clear deputy in fatal crash

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -

Northern Idaho officials have cleared a Kootenai County sheriff's deputy who struck and killed a pedestrian while driving a patrol vehicle.
    
The Coeur d'Alene Press reports in a story Saturday that Kootenai County Prosecutor Barry McHugh determined deputy Andrew Nye did not violate any law in the Oct. 8 collision at about 1:30 a.m. that killed 38-year-old Amber Viuhkola of Hayden.
    
Idaho State Police investigated the collision and determined Viuhkola was under the influence of alcohol, was in a poorly lit area of U.S. Highway 95 not marked for pedestrian traffic, and was wearing clothing that made it difficult for motorists to see her.
    
Police say Viuhkola had left a nearby bar and was walking home after declining a ride.
    
Information from: Coeur d'Alene Press, http://www.cdapress.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

    •   