1 dead, 5 injured at San Antonio shopping mall - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

1 dead, 5 injured at San Antonio shopping mall

Posted: Updated:
Photo: NBC Photo: NBC
SAN ANTONIO -

The Latest on the shooting at the shopping mall in San Antonio (all times local):
    
5:55 p.m.
    
Authorities in San Antonio say one person is dead and five others have been injured after two men robbed a jewelry store in a San Antonio shopping mall.
    
Police Chief William McManus said that after the two suspects fled the store on Sunday, one of them fatally shot a "good Samaritan" who tried to stop them.
    
Another man, who was carrying a licensed concealed weapon, then shot and wounded that robber.
    
The other robber fled the mall, firing his weapon and injuring a man and a woman. The second suspect escaped. Two other people were taken to the hospital suffering non-shooting injuries.
    
McManus says police are still looking for the robber who is believed to have left the mall. McManus initially said that six people were injured.
    
___
    
5:20 p.m.

Police in San Antonio say they have responded to a shooting at a large shopping mall.
    
Romana Lopez, a spokeswoman for San Antonio police, confirmed that police on Sunday were at Rolling Oaks Mall.
    
Lopez did not immediately provide any other details about the shooting.
    
Video from local television stations showed police cars and at least two ambulances at the mall.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Utah man killed his wife on cruise because she wouldn't stop laughing at him

    Utah man killed his wife on cruise because she wouldn't stop laughing at him

    Thursday, July 27 2017 7:44 PM EDT2017-07-27 23:44:32 GMT

    ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Authorities say a Utah man killed his wife aboard a cruise ship and told an acquaintance who later walked into the blood-splattered cabin that he did it because she wouldn't stop laughing at him. A criminal complaint by an FBI special agent says Kenneth Manzanares was found in the couple's room on the Emerald Princess on Tuesday night with blood on his hands and clothes and blood spread throughout the cabin.

    >>

    ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Authorities say a Utah man killed his wife aboard a cruise ship and told an acquaintance who later walked into the blood-splattered cabin that he did it because she wouldn't stop laughing at him. A criminal complaint by an FBI special agent says Kenneth Manzanares was found in the couple's room on the Emerald Princess on Tuesday night with blood on his hands and clothes and blood spread throughout the cabin.

    >>

  • Bullets from drive-by shooting fly into baby's bedroom

    Bullets from drive-by shooting fly into baby's bedroom

    Thursday, July 27 2017 11:22 PM EDT2017-07-28 03:22:06 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A drive-by shooting leaves a Spokane family shaken and terrified. The bullets actually flew into their baby boy’s bedroom. Thankfully, he was sleeping in a different room. This happened near Lacrosse and Nevada shortly after midnight Thursday. Alexis Pipkin is understandably upset. “At this point we don't know who it was so it's kind of scary just having to be here,” she says. She was out on her porch 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A drive-by shooting leaves a Spokane family shaken and terrified. The bullets actually flew into their baby boy’s bedroom. Thankfully, he was sleeping in a different room. This happened near Lacrosse and Nevada shortly after midnight Thursday. Alexis Pipkin is understandably upset. “At this point we don't know who it was so it's kind of scary just having to be here,” she says. She was out on her porch 

    >>

  • 3-year-old twins die in Long Island pool accident

    3-year-old twins die in Long Island pool accident

    Thursday, July 27 2017 8:40 PM EDT2017-07-28 00:40:59 GMT

    MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities say 3-year-old twin brothers have died after they were pulled from a backyard swimming pool on Long Island.      Suffolk County Police Detective Lt. Kevin Beyrer says the mother, who had just awakened, looked out the window and saw one of the boys floating in the pool Wednesday morning. She ran outside and administered CPR while calling 911 on a speaker phone at about 8:40 a.m.

    >>

    MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities say 3-year-old twin brothers have died after they were pulled from a backyard swimming pool on Long Island.      Suffolk County Police Detective Lt. Kevin Beyrer says the mother, who had just awakened, looked out the window and saw one of the boys floating in the pool Wednesday morning. She ran outside and administered CPR while calling 911 on a speaker phone at about 8:40 a.m.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Mad Minute stories from Thursday, July 27th

    Mad Minute stories from Thursday, July 27th

    Thursday, July 27 2017 5:31 PM EDT2017-07-27 21:31:26 GMT
    Mad Minute for 12/30/16Mad Minute for 12/30/16

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, July 27th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, July 27th.

    >>

  • Man killed in UTV accident near Calder

    Man killed in UTV accident near Calder

    Thursday, July 27 2017 11:52 PM EDT2017-07-28 03:52:53 GMT
    Man killed in UTV accident near CalderMan killed in UTV accident near Calder

    CALDER, Idaho - Idaho State Police say 35-year-old Fernando A Camayo was driving a John Deer Gator UTV Wednesday evening when he backed it over an embankment.  The vehicle overturned, killing Camayo.  Police say he was not wearing  seatbelt or helmet at the time and they are continuing to investigate the accident. 

    >>

    CALDER, Idaho - Idaho State Police say 35-year-old Fernando A Camayo was driving a John Deer Gator UTV Wednesday evening when he backed it over an embankment.  The vehicle overturned, killing Camayo.  Police say he was not wearing  seatbelt or helmet at the time and they are continuing to investigate the accident. 

    >>

  • Dodson wildfire rekindles, prompting road closures in Grant County

    Dodson wildfire rekindles, prompting road closures in Grant County

    Thursday, July 27 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-07-28 03:32:37 GMT

    GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - A wildfire from Wednesday night has rekindled, prompting crews to close Dodson Road South and Road 4-Southwest in Grant County.  Firefighters are asking drivers to find another way around while crews work to put out the fire. No homes are at risk at this time. 

    >>

    GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - A wildfire from Wednesday night has rekindled, prompting crews to close Dodson Road South and Road 4-Southwest in Grant County.  Firefighters are asking drivers to find another way around while crews work to put out the fire. No homes are at risk at this time. 

    >>
    •   