Georgia officials: 14 dead statewide from storms

Georgia officials: 14 dead statewide from storms

ATLANTA -

Emergency officials are reporting three additional deaths in southern Georgia from violent storms, bringing the overall toll to at least 18 people killed over the weekend by a severe weather system sweeping the Southeast.
    
Catherine Howden, a spokeswoman for the Georgia Emergency Management Agency, said Sunday evening that three additional deaths have been confirmed in Georgia's Dougherty County.  Local officials say search and rescue operations are underway after a reported tornado caused widespread destruction in the county Sunday evening.
    
Before the three latest deaths were confirmed, Georgia officials had reported 12 deaths statewide. Howden said one of those was reported in error.
    
Four died Saturday in Mississippi.
    
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Utah man killed his wife on cruise because she wouldn't stop laughing at him

    ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Authorities say a Utah man killed his wife aboard a cruise ship and told an acquaintance who later walked into the blood-splattered cabin that he did it because she wouldn't stop laughing at him. A criminal complaint by an FBI special agent says Kenneth Manzanares was found in the couple's room on the Emerald Princess on Tuesday night with blood on his hands and clothes and blood spread throughout the cabin.

  • Bullets from drive-by shooting fly into baby's bedroom

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A drive-by shooting leaves a Spokane family shaken and terrified. The bullets actually flew into their baby boy’s bedroom. Thankfully, he was sleeping in a different room. This happened near Lacrosse and Nevada shortly after midnight Thursday. Alexis Pipkin is understandably upset. “At this point we don't know who it was so it's kind of scary just having to be here,” she says. She was out on her porch 

  • 3-year-old twins die in Long Island pool accident

    MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities say 3-year-old twin brothers have died after they were pulled from a backyard swimming pool on Long Island.      Suffolk County Police Detective Lt. Kevin Beyrer says the mother, who had just awakened, looked out the window and saw one of the boys floating in the pool Wednesday morning. She ran outside and administered CPR while calling 911 on a speaker phone at about 8:40 a.m.

  • Mad Minute stories from Thursday, July 27th

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, July 27th.

  • Man killed in UTV accident near Calder

    CALDER, Idaho - Idaho State Police say 35-year-old Fernando A Camayo was driving a John Deer Gator UTV Wednesday evening when he backed it over an embankment.  The vehicle overturned, killing Camayo.  Police say he was not wearing  seatbelt or helmet at the time and they are continuing to investigate the accident. 

  • Dodson wildfire rekindles, prompting road closures in Grant County

    GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - A wildfire from Wednesday night has rekindled, prompting crews to close Dodson Road South and Road 4-Southwest in Grant County.  Firefighters are asking drivers to find another way around while crews work to put out the fire. No homes are at risk at this time. 

