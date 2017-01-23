PHOTOS: Avalanche near Lake Tahoe buries two men inside car

Incredible images are showing the scary scene after two cars were buried in an avalanche near Alpine Meadows, not far from Lake Tahoe. Incredibly, no one was injured.



David Ortiz and Neale Allen Shutler were buried in one of the cars and have the selfie of a lifetime to prove it. According to KCRA News, the two say they used quick thinking, shutting off their car, grabbing blankets to stay warm and then quickly getting in touch with a friend who had just gotten off a snow grooming shift to come and dig them out.



The avalanche happened around 12:45am and covered the roads with snow up to the stop lights in some areas. A stretch of California State Route 89 has been shut down according to California Highway Patrol.