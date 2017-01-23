'Star Wars: Episode VIII' title announced

We're 11 months away from the latest Star Wars hitting theaters in December, and on Monday Disney gave fans the tiniest of bread crumbs when they announced the title: Star Wars: The Last Jedi

The Last Jedi is written and directed by Rian Johnson and immediately follows the events of 2015’s blockbuster “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

The film stars Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie, and Andy Serkis. The cast also includes the late Carrie Fisher, who died on Dec. 27. Fisher had wrapped shooting in July. Lucasfilm Fisher will not be digitally recreated in upcoming movies.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters on Dec. 15, 2017.