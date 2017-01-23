Coeur d'Alene woman walking along Trent struck and killed by pickup truck

A 54-year-old Coeur d'Alene woman was hit and killed by a truck in Spokane Valley late Sunday night.

The collision happened near Trent and Adams at around 9:30 p.m. The Washington State Patrol says Tammy Hurt was walking on the eastbound shoulder of Trent when a pickup truck driven by 21-year-old Bryan Long of Otis Orchards hit her. Hurt died from her injuries.

At this time, the Washington State Patrol is still investigating the fatal collision and it is unknown if Long will face any charges.