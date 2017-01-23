'Batman v Superman,' 'Zoolander 2' lead Razzie nominations

The much-derided superhero clash "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" and the far-too-late comedy sequel "Zoolander 2" are the leading nominees for the 37th annual Razzie Awards.

The much-derided superhero clash "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" and the far-too-late comedy sequel "Zoolander 2" are the leading nominees for the 37th annual Razzie Awards.



"Zoolander 2" drew nine nods and "Batman v Superman" landed eight in nominations announced Monday for the worst films and performances of 2016. Both are up for worst picture, along with "Gods of Egypt," ''Independence Day: Resurgence," ''Dirty Grandpa" and the political documentary "Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party."



Many nominees are typically acclaimed performers, including Robert De Niro ("Dirty Grandpa"), Naomi Watts ("Divergent Series: Allegiant" and "Shut-In"), Kristen Wiig ("Zoolander"), Johnny Depp ("Alice Through the Looking Glass"), Will Ferrell ("Zoolander 2"), Ben Affleck ("Batman v Superman") and Julia Roberts ("Mother's Day").



"Winners" will be announced Feb. 25.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)