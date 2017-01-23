Bonner County Deputy shot one week ago released from the hospital

The second deputy involved in a shooting one week ago in Bonner County was released from the hospital on Monday.

Deputy Michael Gagnon was escorted home from the hospital by a convoy of law enforcement vehicles after his release. Deputy Gagnon and Deputy Justin Penn were both hit during a shootout near Blanchard on January 16, 2017. Penn was released last Thursday.

The deputies were serving an arrest warrant on Adam Deacon Foster when gunfire ensued. Foster was also hit in the exchange, but is expected to recover and face charges. At last update, he was still in the hospital in fair condition.

Investigators say Foster has not yet been charged with any crimes relating to the shooting last week and the investigation remains active. They say now that the two deputies have left the hospital, interviews with the deputies have been scheduled to begin on Tuesday.