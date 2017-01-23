Woman kicked off flight after insulting Trump supporter - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Woman kicked off flight after insulting Trump supporter

A video posted on Facebook Saturday shows a woman and her husband being kicked off an Alaskan Airlines flight for insulting a Donald Trump supporter sitting next to them. 

Scott Koteskey boarded the flight from Baltimore to Seattle on Saturday night and says he was asked by the woman sitting next to him if he was in the area to protest or cheer during Trump's inauguration. 

Koteskey says he simply replied, "I came here to celebrate democracy ma'am." That's when the woman began to insult him and create a scene, according to Koteskey. 

"You put a crazed man in charge of the nuclear codes! You should be ashamed!" is what Kotesky said she told him. Kotesky also says after telling the woman everyone is entitled to their opinions, she responded by saying, "And I'm entitled to get drunk and puke in your lap. I'm going to throw up right in your lap... Don't talk to me, don't look at me, don't you even dare put your arm on that rest. You disgust me!"

The situation escalated and eventually, a flight attendant came over and Koteskey began filming. The video shows a supervisor coming over and telling the woman and her husband that they would have to leave the plane per captain's orders. Airport police eventually got involved and escorted the woman and her husband off the plane. 

Additional footage shot by another passenger, but sent to Koteskey for posting, shows some passengers cheering and chanting "USA! USA!" as the woman and her husband were escorted off the plane. 

"I was touched and moved knowing later that not all these people were Trump supporters," Koteskey wrote on his Facebook page. "It truly was a great demonstration of AMERICA and its people coming together and standing up for one another."

“We can confirm that a disruptive passenger was removed from flight 761 from Baltimore to Seattle prior to departure,” Alaska Airlines said in a statement to BuzzFeed News. "The female passenger was insulting passengers in the boarding area and then onboard the aircraft. Several passengers expressed concerns about her behavior. We stand by our employees’ decision to remove the disruptive passenger,” the statement said.

The unidentified couple were reportedly refunded their tickets and not booked on another flight. 

    •   