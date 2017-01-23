AMBER Alert cancelled; girl found safely

Update: Washington State Patrol has cancelled an AMBER Alert Monday evening. 9-year-old Makayla Estrada and her mother were located safely by the Bellingham Police Department.

Previous coverage:

An AMBER Alert was issued Monday afternoon for a 9-year-old British Columbia girl.

Authorities say the suspect, 48-year-old Wilma Estrada, took Makayla Estrada Weber from New Westminster, British Columbia against a custody order. It is believed Estrada entered the United States and was last seen in Blaine, Washington.

The child suffers from "selective mutism" in which a person who is normally capable of speech will only speak with specific people she trusts. The child is shy and it is believed that she would not seek assistance from any stranger if she required help. The suspect's intentions with the child are unknown, and police fear for the child's safety.

Authorities say they were last seen in a 2003 Gray Toyota Corolla, with British Columbia license plate #228MJT

If you see them, please call 911 immediately.