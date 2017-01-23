Deputy injured while chasing Spokane Valley vehicle prowlers

The Spokane Valley Police Department reports a deputy was injured early Sunday morning after a foot chase with vehicle prowling suspects.

Deputies responded to a vehicle prowling call in the 11600 block of E. Rego Court just after 2 a.m. Sunday. Deputy Andrew Richmond and Deputy Travis West attempted to stop three suspects who matched the description given by the victim in the area of the 11900 block of E. Broadway, but the three male suspects took off on foot.

Deputy West caught up with one of the suspects, identified as 19-year-old Sinjin L Triplett, and took him into custody. Triplett yelled he didn't do anything and was just walking home when someone told him to run because of the cops, and he's afraid of cops. Deputy West put Triplett in a patrol car and went to assist Deputy Richmond, who had caught another one of the suspects, a juvenile, but had hurt his knee in the process.

Richmond told West that the third suspect, another juvenile, was hiding, and pointed toward a small tree. West saw the suspected prowler crouched down behind the tree with a backpack next to him. He was taken into custody.

The victim positively identified the juvenile with the backpack as the person he saw taking items from his car. Two sets of headphones and a car charger belonging to the victim were found in the backpack and returned. That juvenile was charged with 2nd degree vehicle prowling.

Triplett could not be identified as entering the victim's car, but a cell phone belonging to the victim was found on Triplett during a search. Triplett was charged with obstructing an officer.

Additionally the victim couldn't identify the third suspect, but he was arrested on an unrelated 3rd degree theft warrant.

Deputy Richmond received medical attention for his injury and has been placed on medical leave. He may require surgery due to a fractured patella.