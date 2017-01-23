Shoshone deputies nab crooks after getting stolen pickup stuck in ditch

The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office reports two people are in custody after their truck slid off the road near Smelterville, Idaho, and deputies found out it had been stolen from Spokane Valley.

Deputies were dispatched to the Silver Leaf Apartments in Smelterville after several reports of two suspicious men knocking on apartment doors asking for help getting their truck unstuck. Some residents reported being offered $500 in exchange for their help.

While en route to the scene, deputies located a white Toyota pickup truck that had slid off the road and into a ditch a short distance away from the apartment building. The deputies ran the registration for the truck and found it had been reported stolen out of Spokane Valley the day before.

A short time later the deputies found the reported suspicious people. They told the responding deputies they were trying to get their pickup unstuck from the ditch. While they were talking, one of the men took off on foot and was able to get away from chasing deputies. The man who didn't run off was detained by deputies while they searched for the man who ran off.

A cashier at the nearby Kingston Exxon gas station called the Sheriff's Office and reported a suspicious man who matched the fleeing suspect's description who was walking in and out of the store. Deputies arrived and promptly took the man into custody.

The fleeing suspect, identified as 36-year-old Nathan Chamorro of Vancouver, Wash. was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, obstructing an officer, and a few other charges.

The other man was identified as 33-year-old Daryl Ford of Spokane. Ford was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and other charges stemming from an outstanding warrant.