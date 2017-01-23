Senate confirms Rep. Pompeo to lead CIA

The Senate has confirmed Rep. Mike Pompeo to run the CIA in President Donald Trump's new administration.



The vote Monday was 66-32.



Some Democrats objected to Pompeo's confirmation because of what they described as the Kansas Republican's inconsistent positions on key issues like surveillance, torture and Russia's meddling in the 2016 election.



Pompeo will lead the CIA at a critical time for U.S. national security when intelligence - traditionally a nonpartisan issue - has been thrust into the political arena.



Trump has been critical of intelligence agencies' findings that Russia interfered in the 2016 election with the goal of electing him over Hillary Clinton.

