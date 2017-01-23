Police: 2 dead after shooting involving officer

Authorities say an officer fatally shot a man after the man shot and killed a woman south of Seattle.



Puyallup police Cpt. Scott Engle says officers responded to an apartment building in Milton Monday afternoon on reports of a domestic violence incident in the parking lot.



Milton says officers responded, saw a man holding a weapon with his arm around a woman and told him to drop the weapon.



Police say the officers then heard shots fired and saw the woman drop to the ground.



"The sergeant immediately returned fire," Engle said. He says the officer is a 17-year veteran of the Milton Police Department.



Engle says the 43-year-old woman and 53-year-old man died at the scene.



Police say the woman lived at the apartment building and the man, described as her stepbrother, occasionally stayed with her.

