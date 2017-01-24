Family heartbroken after little girl dies in Spokane Valley house fire

A Spokane Valley family is left heartbroken as their worst nightmare comes to life. Their home was destroyed by a fire early Sunday morning with their little girl still inside. Smoke detectors went off and crews tried to reach her but there was just too much smoke.

"She was beautiful, fun loving, energetic. She loved her brother and sister," said Angela Smilari, a close friend of the family.

Three-year-old Latoya Monica Dinet Bables-Paradise often went by, "Toy Toy." Her loving mother Kayla and her father Curtis miss her so much. She had just celebrated her birthday in December.

"They've been through a lot, even before this tragedy," said George Johnson, Latoya's godfather.

Smilari and Johnson say Latoya's family had moved back to Spokane Valley for a fresh start. A new home with a new life, but now everything has changed. "They lost everything in the fire, they have absolutely nothing. They ran downstairs to try and get all the kids and by then, the room was full of smoke. Kayla had punched out the basement window. They were yelling for her," said Smilari.

Latoya's parents say they are staying at a hotel right now.

Spokane Valley firefighters say they are still investigating the cause of the fire but it should be released sometime this week.

If you would like to help the family, they have a Gofundme set up: https://www.gofundme.com/wixbablesparadise