Moses Lake father accused of slitting son's throat

A man is in the Grant County Jail Monday accused of killing his own son.

On Saturday night, Moses Lake Police say 52-year-old Jeffrey Faircloth got into an argument with his son, 20-year-old Dakota Faircloth at their home in Moses Lake.

Officers say the father grabbed a knife, and threatened to slash his son's tires so he couldn't leave.

When the fight turned physical, police say Jeffrey Faircloth slit his son's throat. Dakota Faircloth died on Monday morning in the hospital. His sister Betty says the father and son had their differences over the years, but she still can't believe her dad would do something like this.

"I don't have any hate towards him as of right now," she told KHQ, referring to her father. "I just want him to get the help he needs, and I hope and pray that he didn't intentionally kill my brother, because I couldn't live with that."

Betty Faircloth says she's concerned now for her brother's husband Jesse Faircloth, who was by her brother's side as he died, and her mother -- who lives out of state, and couldn't even make it to Washington before her brother was declared brain dead.

All of them are now missing someone they considered a backbone in their lives.

"He was a happy person," Betty said. "He was never angry. With as much stuff that went on in our lives, he just always found a way to joke about everything."

Police arrested Jeffery Faircloth for assault before his son died, but officers haven't said when or if they'll be upgrading the charges against him.

An online fundraiser has been set up to help the Faircloth family in their time of need. It can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/loving-memory-of-dakota-faircloth