Spokane Police investigate multiple shootings; One arrest made; One in critical condition

UPDATE:

Spokane Police say they have made an arrest in connection to the first shooting. James A. Tibbets, 32, will be booked into the Spokane County Jail on one count of 1st Degree Assault.



The victim remains in the hospital in critical condition.



Investigators believe Tibbets and the victim knew each other and that this was not a random incident. Major Crimes are serving a warrant on an apartment in the 1700 block of west 2nd Ave.

Anyone with information on this incident who has not talked to investigators is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

We will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

Previous Coverage:

Around 12:15AM, SPD responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of W 2nd Ave. Multiple callers reported a commotion and at least one gunshot at that location. A victim was then located at an area hospital with a gunshot wound.

The victim suffered a serious injury, and is continuing to be treated at an area hospital.