Pregnant mom discovers body near Northtown Mall

A man was found dead on a sidewalk Tuesday morning and Spokane Police Major Crimes Detectives are investigating the case as a homicide.

A witness told KHQ he found a dead body on the sidewalk near his home with apparent stab wounds. Spokane Police say there was "a large amount of blood" surrounding the body.

The victim is in his early 30's, but police are not releasing his identity until they can notify next of kin.

We're learning more from police about a man found dead in north Spokane, on 500 e. Crown @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/2bITvszjpc — Liz Burch (@KHQLiz) January 24, 2017

A woman pregnant with twins was flagged down by a neighbor to help after the chilling discovery.

"I was heading out to my car this morning about to take my son to daycare," Rachel Green said. "It was scary."

She said she initially thought the victim was just passed out. She tried to help.

"I'm a nurse, so I went to see if he was moving," she said. "He wasn't responsive. He was gone."

She said first responders quickly discovered the death was not natural.

"We didn't know the extent of it until the fire department came and saw stab wounds," she said.

Green said she's just appreciative her little boy didn't see much of what was going on.