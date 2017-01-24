WATCH: Cab driver names John Elway best QB of all-time and doesn't realize Elway is in his cab

If it was Family Feud, it would've been met with "Good answer! Good answer!"

Sam Snow, a cab driver in Washington, got a huge surprise when he picked up four people last week. One of the riders asked the driver who they thought was the best NFL quarterback of all-time, and despite his apparent allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the driver said it was John Elway. After naming Elway as the greatest, Snow was asked if he'd recognize Elway if he saw him.

"Oh yeah, oh yeah," Snow confidently replied.

"Take a look in the back," one of the passengers said.

The look on his face was priceless (and maybe a little relieved he didn't say someone else was the best quarterback of all-time).