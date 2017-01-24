'Suspicious package' near 5th and Bernard turns out to be a painting

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE FOR MORE PHOTOS

UPDATE: 10:20 a.m.

Spokane Police said after further investigation, the suspicious package turned out to be just painting. The scene has been cleared.

Previous Coverage:

Spokane Police and their bomb squad unit are on scene investigating a suspicious package found near 5th and Bernard.



The call came in at around 7:30 a.m. after someone found the box sitting on top of a mailbox near the intersection of 5th and Bernard. Authorities tell us the package has a skull on it. The package has been removed from the mailbox and is currently being investigated by the bomb squad.



This is a developing story, check back for updates.

