Norovirus attacking families and schools

Norovirus is taking over families and schools across the nation. According to the Wall Street Journal, it is “among the most contagious of all viruses and is striking hard this winter.” A family in Greentown, Ind. caught the bug and one after another began to feel sick. First it was the youngest daughter who came home sick from school, followed by the son and finally the mother and father. The school the Romero children attend closed after 27 % of the children had been out days prior.

Their school isn’t the only one, however. A high school near Chicago also closed after 800 of 2,500 students called out sick due to norovirus. An elementary school in Rhode Island also did the same after more than 100 of 513 were home sick with norovirus symptoms of nausea, diarrhea, stomach pain and fevers.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the increase in cases is typical for winter. It spreads quickly in close quarters, so homes and schools are difficult to prevent spreading. The CDC reported that 61% of the cases spread through touching contaminated surfaces. Although it is not related to the flu, doctors still recommend washing your hands often and thoroughly.